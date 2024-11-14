Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.72.

NYSE SPOT opened at $467.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.73. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $170.62 and a 12 month high of $473.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

