Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $99.80 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
