Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.80 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

