Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy Acquires 500 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE SJ traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$69.33. 139,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,307. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.27 and a 1-year high of C$98.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.00.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Recommended Stories

