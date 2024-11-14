Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy Acquires 500 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00.
Stella-Jones Trading Down 1.0 %
TSE SJ traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$69.33. 139,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,307. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.27 and a 1-year high of C$98.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.
Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Stella-Jones
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stella-Jones
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.