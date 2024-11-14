Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 153.10% and a negative net margin of 85.79%.
Stereotaxis Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of STXS opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.55. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
Stereotaxis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stereotaxis
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Insiders Bet Big on These Small Cap Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can United States Cellular Ride Higher on Its Spectrum Strategy?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- HubSpot’s Growth in CRM: Can It Compete With Salesforce?
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.