Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 68,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 646.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

