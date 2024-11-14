Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,917,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,349,000 after buying an additional 149,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after buying an additional 97,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,586,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 994,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 895,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

XENE opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

