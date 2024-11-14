StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 2.8 %
IPDN stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 12.65.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
