StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 5800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.68.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$78.96 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

