Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $97,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,804 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Ferguson by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FERG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $205.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.29. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,246. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $1,162,938.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

