Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $103,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of AMP stock opened at $559.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $569.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

