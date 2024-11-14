Summit Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.