Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.3 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 32,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

