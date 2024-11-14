Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.3 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 32,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
