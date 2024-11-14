Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 4818991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

