Sycomore Asset Management Buys 1,673 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $122.44. The company had a trading volume of 323,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,671. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

