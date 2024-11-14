Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SYIEY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 116,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

