Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Tantech shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 8,209,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Trading Up 15.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

