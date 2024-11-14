TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHLS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $824.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.78%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Joho Capital LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,227 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,268,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8,389.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,222,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,021,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

