Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3798 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Terna’s previous dividend of $0.19.

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

