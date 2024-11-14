Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3798 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Terna’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Terna Price Performance
OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.
Terna Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.