Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.16.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

