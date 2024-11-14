The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $19.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

ALL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.71. 193,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

