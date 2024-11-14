The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 177,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,665,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 296,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

