The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONON. Barclays raised their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 2.25. ON has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ON by 66,838.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,898,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after buying an additional 1,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after buying an additional 642,894 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.