The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,093. The stock has a market cap of $403.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.67 and a 200-day moving average of $365.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.