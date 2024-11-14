The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $131,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.70. 706,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

