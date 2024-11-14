The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

