The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Lifted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.61, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,556,291 shares of company stock worth $169,960,852 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

