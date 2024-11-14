Timothy Price Crain II Sells 400,000 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,001. The trade was a 52.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 300,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 197,637 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,195,703.85.

LUNR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,849,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.35. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

