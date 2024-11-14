TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.61 and last traded at C$45.19, with a volume of 451223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market cap of C$12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.63.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.24 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

In related news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

