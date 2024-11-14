Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,229 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.71. The company had a trading volume of 364,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

