Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 214 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $514.45. The company had a trading volume of 67,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.74 and its 200-day moving average is $477.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

