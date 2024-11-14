Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,888,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 163,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.27 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

