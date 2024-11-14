Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 110,596 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1,079.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,596 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,909,000 after buying an additional 277,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,065,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,391,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,244,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $6,272,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,219,308.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072,264 shares of company stock valued at $86,452,375. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $81.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

