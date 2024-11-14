Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Bank of America by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 125.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 37.7% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

BAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 2,519,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,564,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $268,752,482.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,706,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,674,708,279.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,883,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,741,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

