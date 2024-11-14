Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

