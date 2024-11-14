Toncoin Price Tops $5.32 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00005817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.15 billion and $578.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,201.98 or 0.99785993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,115,217,524 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,115,200,936.95439331 with 2,545,590,271.76105907 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.46301973 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 610 active market(s) with $550,606,280.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.