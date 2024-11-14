Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPZ. National Bankshares increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

TPZ opened at C$27.94 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$28.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.76%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.