TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
OTCMKTS TORM remained flat at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 387. TOR Minerals International has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About TOR Minerals International
