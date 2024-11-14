Towerview LLC Raises Holdings in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS)

Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) by 191.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. C3is makes up approximately 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.19% of C3is worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3is during the second quarter worth about $374,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3is Price Performance

Shares of C3is stock remained flat at $1.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,610. C3is Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $421,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

C3is Company Profile

C3is ( NASDAQ:CISS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

Further Reading

