Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 1,215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyota Boshoku Price Performance
Shares of TDBOF remained flat at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Toyota Boshoku has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
Toyota Boshoku Company Profile
