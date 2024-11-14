Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 1,215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Boshoku Price Performance

Shares of TDBOF remained flat at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Toyota Boshoku has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get Toyota Boshoku alerts:

Toyota Boshoku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Boshoku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Boshoku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.