Traction Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Traction Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

