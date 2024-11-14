Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,707. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.