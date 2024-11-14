Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 1,347 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $64,656.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,056. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Paula Green sold 5,519 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $246,147.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $43,928.92.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $143,025.10.

On Friday, September 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $13,941.18.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

