Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

