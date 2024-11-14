UBS Group Begins Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $87.17 and a one year high of $131.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 219,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,354,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 151,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

