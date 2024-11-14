Unionview LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Unionview LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after buying an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,104,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $133.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.