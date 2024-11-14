Unionview LLC Purchases 331 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

