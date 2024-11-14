Unionview LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unionview LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,364,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $409.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

