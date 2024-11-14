Unionview LLC Sells 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Unionview LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $831.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $836.99. The firm has a market cap of $355.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.