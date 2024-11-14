UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.56. 158,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 29,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.8112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

