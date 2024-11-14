Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 25,491 shares changing hands.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

